Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 232,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8 %

BK stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

