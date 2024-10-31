Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

