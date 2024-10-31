Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

DOV opened at $192.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

