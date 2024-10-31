PFG Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

