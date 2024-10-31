Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,744 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 26,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $203.82 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

