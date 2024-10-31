DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,771,000 after acquiring an additional 343,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,559,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,312,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,169,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

