Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.9 %

EG opened at $379.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.82. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

