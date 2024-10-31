Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

