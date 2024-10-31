Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $224.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $638.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.96 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

