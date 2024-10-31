Allworth Financial LP Sells 552 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $361.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.73 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

