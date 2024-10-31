Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $119.42 and a one year high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

