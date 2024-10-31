Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 19,585 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,918.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NTRS opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.