PFG Investments LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Dover Increases Dividend

Shares of DOV stock opened at $192.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average is $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

