Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 54.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $230.56 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

