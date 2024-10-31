Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

