iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after buying an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 385.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,275,000 after buying an additional 380,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

