Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 11,948 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.3 %

PAUG opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.