Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,312,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the period.

SJNK opened at $25.52 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

