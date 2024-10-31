Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KJAN opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

