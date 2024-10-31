Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.09% of Intuitive Machines worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of LUNR opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,037,166 shares of company stock worth $30,116,704. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

