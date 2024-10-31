Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.54 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

