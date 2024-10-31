Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $483.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

