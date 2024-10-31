Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 15,929 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 558,368 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

