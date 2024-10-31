Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $385.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $388.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.