Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

