Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Nutrien by 34.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,385,000 after buying an additional 1,032,763 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,058,000 after buying an additional 844,559 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,176,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

Nutrien stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.