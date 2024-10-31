Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

