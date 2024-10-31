Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.3 %

BHP opened at $56.42 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.08%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.