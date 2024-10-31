Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 225,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.