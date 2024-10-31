Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 85,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

