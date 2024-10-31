MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

