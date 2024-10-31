Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $169,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yum China by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 584,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 214,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Yum China Trading Up 0.4 %

Yum China stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.