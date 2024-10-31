The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $235.84 and a 1 year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.