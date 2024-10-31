MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 225,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

