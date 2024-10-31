MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,170 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

