MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

