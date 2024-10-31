Capri Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 75,732 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 299% compared to the average daily volume of 18,974 call options.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. Capri has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Capri by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

