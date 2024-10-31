Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.24. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 2,679 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$125.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

