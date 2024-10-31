JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

JVSPAC Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. JVSPAC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JVSPAC Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,359,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

