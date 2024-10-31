Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 15.8%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 637,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arcosa by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

