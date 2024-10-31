Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 15.8%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 637,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Arcosa
In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arcosa by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arcosa Stock Performance
NYSE ACA opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Featured Articles
