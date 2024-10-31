Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

GWAV stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($11.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 274.83%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

