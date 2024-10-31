HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.77 ($0.09), with a volume of 326,212 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.57. The stock has a market cap of £47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides training services through various training courses. HSS Hire Group plc was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

