Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSCP stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

