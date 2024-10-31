Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of EFSCP stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.
Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Financial Services
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.