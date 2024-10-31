Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.81 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 146.12 ($1.90). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 110,950 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Montanaro European Smaller alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Montanaro European Smaller

In related news, insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,939.75 ($12,890.35). 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.