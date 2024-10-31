Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 345.14 ($4.48) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.11). Castings shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.66), with a volume of 93,675 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 460 ($5.97) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
In other Castings news, insider Adam Vicary purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,616.91). In related news, insider Steve Mant acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £9,954.07 ($12,908.92). Also, insider Adam Vicary bought 3,500 shares of Castings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,616.91). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,247. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
