Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,339,300 shares changing hands.
Argonaut Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
