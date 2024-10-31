Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.
Premier Biomedical Stock Up 11.1 %
About Premier Biomedical
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Biomedical
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.