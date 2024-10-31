Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 258,834 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,667,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Western Copper and Gold comprises approximately 0.7% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.86% of Western Copper and Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

