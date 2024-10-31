Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. XN LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 173,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,953,000.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.