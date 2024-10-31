Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,765,878 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

